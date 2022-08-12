Commentary: CPC strong leadership core of national reunification

Xinhua) 08:13, August 12, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- The white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," released on Wednesday, has fully demonstrated the leadership core role played by the Communist Party of China (CPC) in pursuing the reunification of the motherland.

The white paper has also further enhanced our confidence and determination to achieve the complete reunification of the motherland and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

To achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we must have a strong force to lead the Chinese people forward, and this strong force is the CPC.

The CPC is committed to the historic mission of resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification, striving to de-escalate tension across the Taiwan Straits, set out on a path of peaceful development and make many breakthroughs in improving cross-Straits relations.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core, the CPC and the Chinese government have adopted a series of major measures for charting the course of cross-Straits relations and realizing China's peaceful reunification.

They have safeguarded peace and stability across the Straits, and promoted progress towards national reunification.

Under the guidance of the CPC, great progress has been made in cross-Straits relations over the past seven decades, especially since the estrangement between the two sides was ended.

We now have better conditions, more confidence, and greater capabilities to complete the historic mission of national reunification.

The Taiwan question arose as a result of weakness and chaos in our nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality.

The reunification of the motherland will surely be achieved under the strong leadership of the CPC.

