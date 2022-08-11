Any attempt to reverse the unstoppable trend in reunification of China bound to fail

People's Daily Online) 10:06, August 11, 2022

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

On Aug. 2, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to China's Taiwan region. The will of the people cannot be defied. Those who play with fire will perish by it. Her attempt to fish for political capital by manipulating the Taiwan question, which has been proved a political farce, is doomed to fail.

On Aug. 5, China’s Foreign Ministry announced the country’s sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members, accompanied by eight countermeasures against the U.S. Over the past few days, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) launched unprecedented joint combat exercises and training in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

China’s resolute countermeasures are just actions to safeguard the core interests of the country, which are also necessary to deter "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and external interference forces.

In the meantime, people from all walks of life on the Taiwan Island have exposed Pelosi’s despicable trick of creating tensions across the Taiwan Strait for the sake of her private political profits. They refused the manipulation from external forces and refused to be coerced by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities.

The international community has seen right through the unscrupulous nature of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a recent conference that “Our position is very clear. We abide by General Assembly resolutions, by the ‘one-China policy,’ and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do.”

More than 170 countries and many international organizations have spoken up for what is right, reaffirming their commitment to the “one-China principle” and expressing support for China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Countries, with their population accounting for 80% to 90% of the world’s total, are standing with the Chinese people.

It is the resolute aspiration of the over 1.4 billion Chinese people to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. The will of the people cannot be defied, and the reunification of China is an inevitable trend. No matter what show Pelosi and her likes stage, they will never change the historical and legal fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, or obstruct the complete reunification of China. Any attempt to exploit Taiwan to contain China or to rely on the U.S. to seek “Taiwan independence” would be like drawing water with a sieve, it is bound to fail.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)