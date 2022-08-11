Chinese FM slams Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Xinhua) 08:04, August 11, 2022

QINGDAO, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has commented on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, saying it will only make the international community more aware of the United States' hegemonic bullying and strengthen the consensus of adhering to the one-China policy.

Wang made the comments during his recent contacts with foreign ministers of Mongolia, the Republic of Korea and Nepal.

Emphasizing that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has been proved to be a sheer political provocation, Wang said this is a serious violation of the commitments made by the U.S. side and a serious violation of China's sovereignty.

"China will, of course, take necessary and resolute countermeasures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity, uphold the basic norms governing international relations on non-interference in other countries' internal affairs and truly maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Wang said.

Calling the visit a complete political farce, he said Pelosi's performance will only make the Chinese people more united and resolute in advancing the great cause of national reunification.

Wang warned against three dangerous trends as the situation develops.

He said that, firstly, it is necessary to be prepared for the United States gathering some accomplices to pour fuel on the fire, enhancing regional military deployments, further escalating the situation and attempting to create a new and bigger crisis.

Secondly, said Wang, we must be wary of "Taiwan independence" forces misjudging the situation, continuing to collude with external forces, and heading further along the path of splitting the country.

Thirdly, he said we must be wary of politicians in some countries ignoring right and wrong, getting caught up in the hype and following suit for political gain. This will seriously undermine the political foundation for relations between China and these countries, and will seriously undermine the UN Charter and the post-World War II international system.

"We are willing to, together with friends from all countries who love peace and uphold justice, resolutely oppose all words and deeds that interfere in China's internal affairs and resist all risky moves that undermine peace across the Taiwan Strait, and jointly safeguard the one-China principle, defend the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and safeguard regional stability and world peace," Wang said.

