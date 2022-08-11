U.S. urged to stop attempting to contain China with Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:49, August 11, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China will resolutely make a fightback each time the United States makes a serious provocation that encroaches upon China's sovereignty and interferes in China's internal affairs, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"China will never allow its national sovereignty and territorial integrity to be wantonly trampled upon and undermined," spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing, urging the United States to stop its attempt to contain China by using Taiwan.

Wang pointed out Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region is a major political provocation which upgrades exchanges between the United States and Taiwan.

Pelosi's visit violated relevant commitments by the U.S. side in the China-U.S. Joint Communique on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations, the one-China principle widely accepted by the international community and confirmed in the UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and the principle in international law of non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, which is enshrined in the UN Charter, he said.

Disregarding China's dissuasion and warnings concerning Pelosi's visit, the United States has chosen to pursue the wrong course of action, Wang said, noting that it is the United States, not China, who has reneged on commitments.

"It is the United States that infringed upon China's sovereignty, not China violating the sovereignty of the United States. It is the United States who connived at and supported 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities, not China conniving at and supporting separatist activities in the United States," Wang added.

Wang said the United States is going down the path of obscuring, hollowing out and distorting the one-China principle, while accusing China of changing the status quo.

"The United States carries out over a hundred military drills in China's adjacent waters every year, but accuses China of overacting," Wang added, "Neither China nor the international community will accept such a gangster logic."

If the United States truly hopes to abide by international law and uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries as it claims to, it should return to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Wang said.

He urged the United States to refrain from reckless moves and stop attempting to use Taiwan to contain China and do right things and take concrete steps to facilitate the sound development of China-U.S. ties and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)