Int'l community strongly rebukes Pelosi's Taiwan visit, supports China's countermeasures

Xinhua) 09:35, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The international community has strongly blasted Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, saying it grossly infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

They also voiced firm adherence to the one-China principle and staunch support for the countermeasures taken by the Chinese side.

A GRIEVOUS PROVOCATION

Pelosi's trip to China's Taiwan region was a political show, and has brought about negative effects on global affairs, said Miguel Rodriguez Mackay, president of the Peruvian Institute of Law and International Relations, adding that the U.S. action destabilizes regional and international peace.

Serbian expert Zivadin Jovanovic, who is also a former Yugoslavian foreign minister, said support for separatism globally has been one of the key tools of the U.S. strategy of domination, expansionism, and hegemonism.

"Although they long ago accepted the one-China policy, they have been violating it, proving that their expansionism has priority over any principles, deeds or international law," Jovanovic said.

Mexican Senator Jose Narro Cespedes said in an article on local media that Pelosi's visit not only poses threat to people in Asia, but also puts all inhabitants of the world in danger.

In an interview with Xinhua, Takashi Okada, a guest commentator of Kyodo News, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan intensified tensions across the Taiwan Strait.

"It is a highly irresponsible and foolish action that is beneficial to no one," he said.

Former Maltese Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo compared Pelosi's visit to "wildfires" that threaten the world, noting that such a visit is making global cooperation more difficult.

The visit is "a serious violation of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity," Aldo Rebelo, former president of the Chamber of Deputies of Brazil, said in an article on local media.

He said it sent a wrong signal to the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, which will bring severe consequences.

FIRM ADHERENCE TO ONE-CHINA POLICY

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated on social media his country's firm commitment to the one-China policy as well as to the UN Charter principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the French political party La France Insoumise, said that France believes that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Ali el-Hefny, Egypt's former ambassador to China, said that Pelosi's visit was provocative, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

Gerald Mbanda, a senior Rwandan columnist, wrote in an article that realizing national reunification is an unremitting pursuit of the Chinese people.

While saying the United States has been attempting to "use Taiwan to contain China," he stressed that Pelosi's visit has undermined world peace and stability, violated international law and basic norms of international relations, and must be condemned by the international community.

Shakeel Shabbir, chairman of the Kenya-China Friendship Group in the National Assembly of Kenya, expressed his position with two "fully supports:" fully supports China's efforts to achieve complete national reunification; and fully supports the Chinese government's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and measures taken to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

SUPPORTING CHINA'S COUNTERMEASURES, OPPOSING U.S. HEGEMONY

"America, get your hands off Taiwan!" Nearly 400 students from Russia's youth organization Young Guard shouted at a rally to strongly denounce Pelosi's visit.

The United States blatantly trampled on the one-China principle, and the Russian people firmly oppose American hegemony, said organizers of the event.

Herimanana Razafimahefa, president of the Senate of Madagascar, said his country supports the Chinese government's relentless efforts to protect national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China has the right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity amid the tensions caused exclusively by the United States," said Eduardo Regalado, senior researcher at the International Policy Research Center of Cuba, noting the "Taiwan independence" separatists should be made to pay the price.

The Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association said in a statement that it strongly supports China's countermeasures against Pelosi's visit, strongly recognizes China's inalienable sacred right to national reunification, and supports every step China takes to fulfill it.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)