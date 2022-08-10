PLA Eastern Theater Command continues joint exercises around Taiwan

Xinhua) 09:12, August 10, 2022

NANJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) continued its joint combat exercises and training on Tuesday in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

The exercises mainly focused on joint blockade and joint support operations.

The air force under the theater command deployed multiple batches of warplanes, including early warning aircraft, fighter jets, aerial refueling aircraft and jamming aircraft, to conduct drills on airspace control operations, air-to-air refueling and air-to-sea support.

Drills were also conducted for joint search and rescue, ammunition and materials supply, equipment repairs, and rescue and transfer of the injured.

