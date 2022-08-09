Kuwait firmly supports one-China principle
KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Majdi Ahmed Al-Dhafiri has said his country firmly supports the one-China principle.
When meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Kuwait Zhang Jianwei here on Sunday, Al-Dhafiri said Kuwait scrupulously abides by this position as well as all related international resolutions. He also stressed the need for all sides to respect the basic norms governing international relations to maintain world peace and stability.
The Chinese ambassador said the one-China principle is a universally recognized basic norm governing international relations and a consensus of the international community, adding that Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region seriously violated the one-China principle, and infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
