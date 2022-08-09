Attempts to challenge one-China principle will not succeed: FM

(People's Daily App) 09:23, August 09, 2022

China opposes distortionary preconditions and provisos to the one-China policy, Beijing said on Monday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing in Beijing in response to a joint statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa which included the words "where applicable" alongside the one-China policy.

“Certain countries have unilaterally added preconditions and provisos to the one-China policy in an attempt to distort, fudge and hollow out their one-China commitment. This is illegal, null and void. China is firmly against this,” Wang said.

“The one-China principle is an established international consensus and widely accepted basic norm in international relations. It constitutes part of the post-WWII world order and is affirmed in UNGA Resolution 2758.,”Wang said.

"The principle is the political foundation for the establishment and development of diplomatic relations between China and countries in the world,” Wang said. “The Office of Legal Affairs of the UN Secretariat stressed in its legal opinions that “the United Nations considers ‘Taiwan’ as a province of China with no separate status.”

The one-China principle is“crystal clear”that there is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China . “The applicability of this principle is universal, unconditional and indisputable. All countries having diplomatic relations with China and all Member States of the UN should unconditionally adhere to the one-China principle and follow the guidance of UNGA Resolution 2758,” he said.

"What some individual countries have done is essentially an attempt to misrepresent and distort the one-China principle. This is in effect challenging the basic principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations. This is also a challenge to the post-WWII world order", Wang said.

“A person without credibility has no place in society; and a country that loses its credibility would falter," Wang said.

Wang urged certain countries to make sure that they read about the history, abide by the commitments they seriously made in black and white and recognize how dangerous and detrimental it is to act in bad faith and to justify the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. Attempts to challenge the one-China principle, international rule of law and the international order are bound to be rejected by the international community and get nowhere.

(Compiled by Wang Jiarui)

