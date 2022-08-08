Int'l community affirms support for one-China principle

Xinhua) 08:59, August 08, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The international community has voiced strong opposition to Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region while reaffirming adherence to the one-China principle.

"Lebanon supports China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and the importance of respecting the one-China principle," Lebanese caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib said during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian.

Sudan supports the one-China principle as Taiwan is an inseparable part of China, Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq said in a statement after meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Khartoum Ma Xinmin.

"It also supports the efforts of the People's Republic of China to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic reaffirmed that Serbia supports the one-China principle and considers Taiwan an integral part of the People's Republic of China. Brnabic said these positions would not change.

Arab League (AL) Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki reiterated the regional body's adherence to the one-China principle.

The AL also supports China in defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zaki said in a statement.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi stressed on Saturday that Egypt's policy on the Taiwan question has been consistent and firm.

He said that Egypt pursues the one-China principle and believes that it is conducive to maintaining world security and stability, official MENA news agency reported.

