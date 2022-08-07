Over 170 countries and international organizations have condemned Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Xinhua) 13:37, August 07, 2022

In the wake of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, over 170 countries and international organizations have condemned the visit as a serious, reckless and irresponsible provocation and expressed their commitment to the one-China principle

