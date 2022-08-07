Political parties of various countries firmly support China in safeguarding national sovereignty, territorial integrity

Xinhua) 09:43, August 07, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- Political parties of various countries have in recent days lashed out at the visit by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region and voiced oppositions to U.S. attempts to connive at "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

In messages addressed to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the political parties also voiced their firm commitments to the one-China principle as well as support for China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, said Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region is totally unacceptable.

U.S. politicians should stop their hostile actions against China and fully grasp the meaning of the Chinese proverb that says "those who play with fire will perish by it," said Zyuganov.

Adem Farah, deputy president and general secretary of the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia, said Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region is a clear violation of the one-China principle.

Ethiopia respects the Chinese government's conduct of military exercises around the Taiwan Island, which is China's internal affairs, Farah said.

Penildon Silva Filho, member of the Executive Committee of the Workers Party of Brazil, said in disregard of China's strong opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region, sending a very wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces.

The sinister intentions of the United States in attempting to use Taiwan to contain China and provoke a "new Cold War" are obvious, he said.

Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee's commission for external relations said in a statement that Laos firmly supports the efforts of the CPC and the Chinese government in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Laos always pursues the one-China policy and opposes any move to create "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan," said the statement.

All India Forward Bloc said in a statement that Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region and her related remarks are in violation of the Resolution 2758 adopted by the UN General Assembly.

All India Forward Bloc supports the Chinese government in taking measures to safeguard sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity, said the statement.

Syria's Arab Socialist Ba'ath Party condemned Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region in a statement, and said it will firmly support the CPC and the Chinese people in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Patriotic Front in Zambia said in a statement that in disregard of oppositions of China and other peace-loving countries, Pelosi insisted on visiting China's Taiwan region.

The move is aimed at suppressing China and aggravating the tension across the Taiwan Strait, said the Patriotic Front, while urging the United States to stop any provocative action that might trigger conflict.

The Party of the European Left said in a statement that Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region in disregard of China's strong opposition has seriously undermined peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In the meantime, other political parties including Pakistan's National Party, Iran's Islamic Coalition Party, the Independent Nasserite Movement in Lebanon, the Yemeni Socialist Party, Jordan's Communist Party, the Communist Party of Peru (Red Fatherland), the Communist Party of Belarus, the Communist Party of Tajikistan, Greece's Coalition of the Radical Left, the Progressive Party of Working People of Cyprus, and the Communist Party of Australia, among others, also issued statements supporting China in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)