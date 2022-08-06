China summons Japanese ambassador to lodge representations over G7 statement on Taiwan

Xinhua) 11:15, August 06, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li was on Thursday instructed to urgently summon the Japanese ambassador to China Tarumi Hideo to lodge solemn representations over the negative Taiwan-related statement issued by the G7 foreign ministers and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Deng noted that Japan joined other members of G7 and the EU in issuing the statement which confounds black and white and attempts to justify the U.S. connivance at Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region and infringement on China's sovereignty, made unwarranted accusations and smears against China, grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously violated basic norms governing international relations and the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan, and sent a seriously wrong signal to the international community.

"China firmly opposes and strongly condemns this," Deng said.

Reiterating China's position on the Taiwan question, Deng said that the Taiwan question concerns the political foundation of China-Japan relations and the basic trust between the two countries.

Noting that Japan had colonized Taiwan for a long time and thus bears serious historic culpability, Deng said Japan should be more cautious in its words and deeds.

"China strongly urges the Japanese side to abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan and its political commitments on the Taiwan question, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and refrain from going further down the wrong path," Deng said.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)