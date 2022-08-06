Commentary: DPP authorities to face reckoning of history for relying on U.S. to seek "Taiwan independence"

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- When Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region, Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities tried to ingratiate themselves with her, betraying the interests of the Chinese nation.

Tsai and the DPP authorities, colluding with external forces for "Taiwan independence" provocations, are pushing Taiwan into danger. Their clumsy performance exposes their political nature of splitting the country.

To gain the so-called external "support" or "protection," Tsai and the DPP authorities have for some time sped up the collusion with external anti-China forces.

Politically, they have continuously elevated the level of interaction with the United States, and followed the rhetoric of the United States and some other Western nations to hype up the so-called "China threat".

Militarily, they have been deeply involved in the U.S. "Indo-Pacific strategy," and sought the expansion of arms sales from the United States to beef up the attempt to resist reunification by the use of force.

Economically, they have claimed that Taiwan would "decouple" with the mainland, dreaming of being totally absorbed into the industrial and supply chains of the United States and other Western nations.

In the meantime, they have spread fallacies such as "Taiwan's status is undetermined" and "Taiwan's future should be determined by itself," attacked UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and deliberately challenged the one-China principle, which is a basic norm of international relations.

Tsai and the DPP authorities stubbornly pushed for Pelosi's Taiwan visit, which has seriously undermined the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, gravely endangered the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and severely harmed the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

During their meeting, Tsai and Pelosi "sang a duet" aimed at packaging separatist attempts for "Taiwan independence" in the guise of "upholding democracy."

No matter how Tsai and the DPP authorities try to justify or whitewash their acts, what they have done proves that they are troublemakers seeking to instigate cross-Strait confrontations, saboteurs of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and perpetrators who harm the interests of the Taiwan people.

The DPP has taken Pelosi's visit as a tool to help it gain an advantage in upcoming local elections, as it desperately needs something to dilute public discontent over its incompetent governance and to divert public attention from scandals surrounding the DPP candidates standing for local elections.

The latest clumsy show of the DPP and Pelosi has once again exposed the DPP authorities' despicable political inclination to place its own interests above those of the Chinese nation, and to prioritize its electoral interests over Taiwan people's well-being.

The DPP should know that China's reunification is the trend of the times that cannot be reversed.

All necessary measures will be taken to firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is manifested in the military drills in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island and the punishments to be slapped on die-hard "Taiwan independence" elements and relevant organizations connected to them, among others.

The trend of the times cannot be reversed, and the will of the people cannot be defied. Pelosi's visit has caused strong indignation among all Chinese people, including compatriots in Taiwan.

More and more Taiwan compatriots have realized that the external forces manipulate Taiwan-related issues only to seek their own political gains, boost the scheme to use Taiwan to contain China, and reap benefits from arms deals, in total disregard of the interests of people in Taiwan.

According to public opinion polls, more than two thirds of netizens in Taiwan were not supportive of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Lately, political parties, groups, and individuals in Taiwan that oppose "Taiwan independence" and stand for reunification have expressed their protest against Pelosi's visit and slammed Tsai and the DPP authorities for colluding with external forces.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan cannot change the iron-clad fact that Taiwan is a part of China, and won't shake in the slightest the inevitable trend of reunification of China.

"Taiwan independence" is a dead end. We have this stern warning for Tsai and the DPP authorities that any attempt to rely on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" is bound to fail.

Anyone who betrays the collective interests of the Chinese nation and engages in "Taiwan independence" activities will come to no good end.

