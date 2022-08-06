Political parties of various countries strongly oppose Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Political parties of various countries on Thursday expressed strong opposition to the visit by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to China's Taiwan region.

In messages addressed to the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the political parties also voiced firm support for China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said that Cuba firmly opposes any act to undermine China's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Daniel Ortega, secretary-general of the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) and Nicaraguan president, said that the U.S. politician ignored the one-China principle recognized in the United Nations (UN) resolutions and the Shanghai Communique solemnly signed by the U.S. side and flagrantly infringed upon China's sovereignty, which, once again, fully exposed the U.S. hegemonic behavior of duplicity.

Boris Gryzlov, chairman of the Supreme Council of the United Russia party, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a blatant provocation against China, adding that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

Hanjaya Setiawan, director of Foreign Relations, Central Leadership Board of Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle, said that Pelosi, out of self-interest, has been doing things that threaten regional and world peace, and her attempts will never succeed.

Pelosi's provocation will only aggravate the tensions between China and the United States and undermine the stability of Asia, said Mushahid Hussain Sayed, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the chairman of the Pakistani Senate's Defense Committee, stressing that Pakistan firmly supports the one-China principle.

Dogu Perincek, chairman of Türkiye's Patriotic Party, said Pelosi's Taiwan visit is a serious violation of China's sovereignty, adding the United States ignored international law and violated its previous commitments on the Taiwan question, showing the whole world once again that it is an unreliable country.

Abbas Zaki, a member of Palestinian Fatah Central Committee and commissioner for relations with Arab countries and China, voiced strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to the U.S. provocation that undermines China's national unification and territorial integrity, saying the Palestinian people and Fatah firmly support the Chinese people in safeguarding national unification and territorial integrity.

Raphael Tuju, executive director of Azimio la Umoja -- One Kenya Coalition Party, said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a despicable act of provocation against the friendly Chinese people, and the move is irresponsible, outrageous and reprehensible.

The U.S. leader's visit to Taiwan breached the one-China principle and aimed to disrupt China's peaceful development process and maintain the U.S. hegemony, said Fred M'membe, president of the Socialist Party in Zambia, adding that peace-loving people of all countries must condemn such a move.

Humberto Vargas Carbonell, general secretary of the Costa Rican People's Vanguard Party, said that Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a blatant violation of and gross interference in China's defense of national territorial sovereignty by the United States, noting that those who play with fire in the move will perish by it.

Ella Rule, chair of the Communist Party of Great Britain (Marxist-Leninist), said that at the time when the United States seriously provoked China, the party stands with the Chinese people and fully supports China in defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Anton Gomez Reino, deputy of Podemos party and vice-president of the foreign affairs Committee in the Congress of Spain, said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan shows that the United States only wants to create conflict and provoke confrontation between camps to delay the decline of its hegemony.

In the meantime, political parties and social organizations, including Nepali Congress party, Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist), Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre), Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Socialist), Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Free Patriotic Movement in Lebanon, the Party of Independence and Labour in Senegal, Tanzania's Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party, the Communist Party of Uruguay, A Just Russia-Patriots-For Truth party, Tobwaan Kiribati Party, Korea-China Leaders Society, Civil Society Alliance Forum of Cambodia, Sri-Lanka Veemansa Initiative and Somalia-China Business Council, have also voiced their opposition to Pelosi's Taiwan visit and their firm support for the one-China principle.

