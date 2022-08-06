Dominica condemns Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan

Xinhua) 11:14, August 06, 2022

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- The Commonwealth of Dominica has condemned U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan.

The Commonwealth of Dominica shares the concerns of the international community over Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region, said a statement released Wednesday by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Business and Diaspora Relations.

"Such a visit represents a serious violation of the one-China principle and of the provisions of the three China-U.S. Joint communiques, seriously infringes on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," said the statement.

"The Commonwealth of Dominica firmly supports the one-China principle, recognizing as its core concept that there is but one China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," it noted.

Stressing that "the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China" is the core of the one-China principle, the statement said, adding that the one-China principle has become a consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations.

Dominica maintains that Taiwan is wholly China's internal affair, and urges the international community to refrain from meddling in Taiwan affairs or engaging in any official interactions with China's Taiwan region, in the interest of China-U.S. relations and cross-Strait peace and stability.

