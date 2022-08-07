Pelosi's Taiwan visit exposes Tsai Ing-wen's political nature: experts

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The political nature of Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities were exposed by the clumsy performance of the visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, according to experts on both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Fawning on the United States, seeking "Taiwan independence," and betraying Taiwan's interests. These are the nature of Tsai and the DPP, the experts said.

Liu Xiangping, an expert on Taiwan studies at Nanjing University, listed Tsai's misdeeds in U.S.-Taiwan collusion, including flattering visiting U.S. officials as "distinguished guests" regardless of their rank and intentions, and "shedding tears of gratitude" for U.S. support.

More than once, Tsai offered U.S. politicians a so-called "award" to showcase "friendship," Liu said. These politicians included not only Pelosi but also former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who takes pride in "lying, cheating and stealing."

"The fact cannot be changed that the United States takes Taiwan as its 'pawn' and 'ATM' no matter how the DPP authorities cover things up with so-called Taiwan-U.S. friendship," Liu stressed.

The obedience of Tsai and the DPP authorities to the United States has also prompted criticism in Taiwan. Chang Ching, a research fellow from the Taiwan-based Society for Strategic Studies, said such compliance would only make Taiwan a minion or pawn of the United States.

Experts said they believe Tsai and the DPP authorities had multiple purposes in staging the show: to mislead the public to gain advantage in upcoming local elections; to express obedience to the United States in return for more support on "Taiwan independence"; and to resist reunification through taking shelter with the United States.

"Out of their selfish motives, Tsai and the DPP authorities bent their knees and betrayed the Chinese nation in exchange for external support," Liu said.

Echoing the anti-China forces in the United States, the DPP authorities have whitewashed its separatist agenda by acting as a so-called defender of democracy.

Since coming to power in 2016, Tsai and the DPP authorities have spared no efforts in promoting "Taiwan independence," which posed the biggest threat to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

"For the sake of its own agenda, the DPP authorities do not hesitate at dragging the people of Taiwan into the abyss of disaster," Liu said.

Tsai and the DPP authorities actively served as Washington's foot soldiers to contain the Chinese mainland in political, military and economic domains, regardless of the price the people of Taiwan would pay for their actions.

The huge amount of public resources the DPP authorities have spent on arms deals and in lobbying U.S. politicians should have been used to improve the welfare of people in Taiwan, according to Liu.

"Pelosi's visit revealed clearly that Tsai and the DPP authorities put the interests of their party over the interests of the Chinese nation, and election gains over the wellbeing of the people," Liu said.

