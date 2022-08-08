Political leaders, social organizations from multiple countries blast Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- Political leaders and heads of social organizations from many countries have criticized Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region.

In messages addressed to the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, they said Pelosi's visit was a grave infringement upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and a serious breach of international law and the basic principles governing international relations.

Evo Morales, Bolivia's former president and president of the Movement Toward Socialism party, said Pelosi's visit was a political provocation against China and a violation of China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tiong King Sing, president of the Progressive Democratic Party of Malaysia and the Malaysian prime minister's special envoy to China, said Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, adding that Malaysia will always abide by the one-China principle.

Ayad Allawi, Iraq's former prime minister, said Pelosi's visit interfered in China's internal affairs. He said Washington's real concern is not democracy but its own interests.

Noting that Pelosi's visit grossly interfered with China's internal affairs, Belete Mola, chairman of Ethiopia's National Movement of Amhara and minister of Innovation and Technology, said the international community recognizes the one-China principle and the Ethiopian side supports China's efforts to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Winston Alarcon, general secretary of the Communist Party of Ecuador, said Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region violated the one-China principle universally recognized by the international community, posing brazen provocation to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and putting world peace at risk.

Vlad Batrincea, executive secretary of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova and deputy speaker of the parliament, said that the dangerous manipulation of the Taiwan question by the U.S. side triggered further escalation and jeopardized global security, adding that Moldova has always supported the one-China principle and sees Taiwan as part of China.

Jimson Tanangada, president of the Ownership, Unity and Responsibility Party of the Solomon Islands, said Pelosi's visit, in disregard of China's strong opposition, violated the basic principles of international law and infringed upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) and former Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan Yermukhamet Ertysbayev, Leader of the Communist Party of Kyrgyzstan Ishak Masaliev and Chairman of the Central Committee of the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party in Tunisia Mohamed Jamour also expressed firm support for the one-China principle in different ways.

Others who expressed support for the one-China principle following Pelosi's visit include General Secretary of the Dominican Republic's United Left Movement Miguel Mejia, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, former Guinea-Bissau's Prime Minister Rui Duarte de Barros, Member of the Presidential Advisory Council of Indonesia and former Speaker of the People's Representative Council Agung Laksono, Executive Secretary of the World Peace Council Iraklis Tsavdaridis and President of Peace Committee of Armenia Grigor Petrosyan.

