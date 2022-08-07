Head of UN Office at Vienna affirms one-China policy

Xinhua) 14:28, August 07, 2022

VIENNA, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The United Nations (UN) Office at Vienna abides by relevant resolutions of the UN General Assembly and adheres to the one-China policy, the office's director-general reiterated on Saturday.

Ghada Waly, also executive director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, voiced the position in an interview with Xinhua in response to U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to China's Taiwan region.

"The United Nations Office at Vienna is part of the UN Secretariat and is fully aligned with the positions of the organization, as expressed by the Secretary-General," she said, citing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' recent remarks that "we abide by the General Assembly resolutions, by the one-China policy, and that is the orientation that we have in everything we do."

The UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758 in 1971, which decides to restore the lawful rights of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the UN and to recognize the representatives of the PRC government as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Bianji)