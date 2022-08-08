Commentary: Using Taiwan to contain China bound to fail

Xinhua) 08:08, August 08, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- As China demonstrated the strong resolve and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity, anti-China politicians using Taiwan to contain China will be nothing more than "a mantis trying to stop a chariot," as the Chinese proverb goes.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region earlier this week despite China's strong opposition. Her trip was made to seek personal political gains, build her so-called "political legacy" and divert public attention from her family scandal.

It is also the latest demonstration that anti-China politicians in the United States are using Taiwan as a pawn to strategically contain China. The Chinese people and international community have long seen the sinister intentions of Pelosi and others, which are bound to be shattered.

In response to Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has taken a series of firm and forceful countermeasures against "Taiwan independence" separatist actions and external interference.

China announced on Friday sanctions on Pelosi and her immediate family members and eight other countermeasures. The Chinese People's Liberation Army has organized joint combat exercises and training in the waters and airspace off Taiwan.

Looking through the past century, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, China has neither backed down in the face of oppression and bullying by foreign powers nor given in to external interferences. Any attempt to obstruct China's complete reunification, delay or even block the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will only make the Chinese people more united. Looking to the future, China will tackle all the obstacles with the utmost determination, confidence and endurance.

China must be reunified, and will surely be reunified, as is determined by the historical trend of the Chinese nation. The Taiwan question, which arose from national weakness and chaos, will be solved amid national rejuvenation. All the Chinese across the Taiwan Strait will share the glory of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. No one and no force can stop this.

History will prove that the despicable actions taken by anti-China politicians and attempts to rely on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" are against the general trend of history. This is equivalent to a mantis trying to stop a chariot.

