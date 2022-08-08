Those playing with fire on Taiwan question will get burnt

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

In disregard of China's strong opposition and solemn representations, the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited China's Taiwan region. The visit was a complete farce and a dangerous and irresponsible move tantamount to playing with fire.

There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China.

By visiting Taiwan, Pelosi has blatantly reneged on the U.S.' commitment to China on the Taiwan question in the three China-U.S. joint communiqués and violated the one-China principle universally observed by the international community.

The people who play with fire will eventually get burnt. The U.S. side should stop playing the "Taiwan card" and using Taiwan to contain China, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, stop supporting and conniving with "Taiwan independence" separatist forces in any form, stop its acts of saying one thing but doing the opposite on the Taiwan question, and stop distorting, obscuring and hollowing out the one-China principle.

