Airborne troops in parachuting training exercise

China Military Online) 10:10, August 04, 2022

A special operations soldier assigned to the "Thunder" Commando of the PLA Air Force airborne troops jumps out of the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in mid-summer, 2022. The exercise, lasting for several days, aims to hone the troops' combat capabilities in parachuting, long-range penetration and precision strike operations in the complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Xixi, Xu Jiawang and Guo Shuai)

Special operations soldiers assigned to the "Thunder" Commando of the PLA Air Force airborne troops line up to board the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in mid-summer, 2022. The exercise, lasting for several days, aims to hone the troops' combat capabilities in parachuting, long-range penetration and precision strike operations in complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Xixi, Xu Jiawang and Guo Shuai)

Special operations soldiers assigned to the "Thunder" Commando of the PLA Air Force airborne troops line up to board the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in mid-summer, 2022. The exercise, lasting for several days, aims to hone the troops' combat capabilities in parachuting, long-range penetration and precision strike operations in complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Xixi, Xu Jiawang and Guo Shuai)

Special operations soldiers assigned to the "Thunder" Commando of the PLA Air Force airborne troops line up to board the aircraft during a parachuting training exercise in mid-summer, 2022. The exercise, lasting for several days, aims to hone the troops' combat capabilities in parachuting, long-range penetration and precision strike operations in complex environment. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Gu Xixi, Xu Jiawang and Guo Shuai)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)