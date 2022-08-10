DPP warned against banking on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 09:02, August 10, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday warned that Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities will receive "more severe blows" if they continue banking on external forces to seek "Taiwan independence."

The recent visit to China's Taiwan region by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, showed that it was the DPP authorities who made provocations, said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office.

He made the comment in response to the recent remarks by Taiwan politician Joseph Wu claiming that the Chinese mainland tried to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait by military means.

Ma said the DPP authorities have attempted to fulfill their political intents by betraying the interests of the Chinese nation and relying on external anti-China forces, especially by relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence."

While the mainland adopted a series of countermeasures, the DPP authorities, instead of reflecting on their own actions, distorted the facts to dress themselves up as "victims" and cover up their nature and behavior of seeking "Taiwan independence," said the spokesperson.

"The DPP's chicanery cannot deceive Taiwan people and the international community," he said.

