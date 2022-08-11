Home>>
PLA Eastern Theater Command completes joint exercises around Taiwan
(Ecns.cn) 13:08, August 11, 2022
Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct operations during joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has accomplished all tasks in the series of joint military operations carried out recently in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Any attempt to reverse the unstoppable trend in reunification of China bound to fail
- U.S. urged to stop attempting to contain China with Taiwan: spokesperson
- Chinese FM slams Pelosi's visit to Taiwan
- China issues white paper on Taiwan question, envisioning new SAR after reunification
- Commentary: White paper on Taiwan question to pool strength for national reunification, rejuvenation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.