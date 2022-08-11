PLA Eastern Theater Command completes joint exercises around Taiwan

Ecns.cn) 13:08, August 11, 2022

Warplanes of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct operations during joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island, Aug. 9, 2022. (Photo provided to China News Service)

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army has accomplished all tasks in the series of joint military operations carried out recently in the waters and airspace around the Taiwan Island.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)