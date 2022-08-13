Commentary: Grasp the new starting point for China's reunification

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A newly released white paper on the Taiwan question and China's reunification has offered a scientific grasp of a new starting point for the country's reunification.

It demonstrates the confidence of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government in realizing complete reunification, their resolve in opposing separatist activities and external interference, and their unchanging original aspiration to seek happiness for people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits.

Realizing China's complete reunification is indispensable for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

China has achieved a historic transformation from standing upright to becoming prosperous and growing in strength, and national rejuvenation is driven by an unstoppable force. This marks a new starting point for reunification.

The CPC Central Committee with Xi Jinping at the core has affirmed the basic policy of upholding "one country, two systems" and promoting national reunification.

It proposed five major policies to advance the peaceful reunification of China in the new era, made clear that upholding and improving "one country, two systems" and promoting peaceful reunification of the motherland are important components of upholding and improving the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics and modernizing China's governance system and capacity, and has developed the overall policy for resolving the Taiwan question in the new era.

The efforts have effectively safeguarded peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits and promoted progress toward national reunification.

The fact that China has not yet been reunified is a scar left by history on the Chinese nation.

China's development and progress are key factors in determining the course of cross-Straits relations and the realization of complete national reunification.

China's development and progress, and in particular the steady increases in its economic power, technological strength, and national defense capabilities, are effective curbs against separatist activities and interference from external forces. They also provide broad space and great opportunities for cross-Straits exchanges and cooperation.

Grounding its effort in the new development stage, the mainland is committed to applying the new development philosophy, creating a new development dynamic, and promoting high-quality development.

As a result, the overall strength and international influence of the mainland will continue to increase, and its influence over and appeal to Taiwan society will keep growing, thus facilitating a more solid foundation for resolving the Taiwan question. This will give a significant boost to national reunification.

The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and reunification of the country are the trend of our times. It is where the greater national interest lies, and it is what the people desire.

As long as the Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Straits stand on the right side of history, devote their energy to the same goal, grasp their fate and future in their own hands, the historic goal of reuniting the motherland and rejuvenating the Chinese nation will definitely be realized.

