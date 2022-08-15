Commentary: Historic goal of reuniting motherland must be realized

Xinhua) 08:19, August 15, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A newly published white paper systematically illustrates the position and policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Chinese government to advance national reunification in the new era, clearly portraying the bright prospects after the peaceful reunification is achieved under "one country, two systems."

The white paper, titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," released on Wednesday, has injected confidence and strength into the joint efforts of the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation for national reunification and rejuvenation.

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a shared aspiration of all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation. It is indispensable to the realization of China's rejuvenation and a historic mission of the CPC.

Taking into consideration the overall goal of national rejuvenation in the context of global change on a scale unseen in a century, the CPC and the Chinese government have the strength and the confidence to deal with complexities, overcome risks and threats, and make great strides forward on the path to national reunification.

The "one country, two systems" principle is an important institutional instrument created by the CPC and the Chinese government to enable peaceful reunification. It is an approach that stands for peace, democracy, goodwill and win-win results.

By extending integrated development, increasing exchanges and cooperation, strengthening bonds, and expanding common interests in the peaceful development of cross-Straits relations, people on both sides of the Taiwan Straits will identify more closely with the Chinese culture and Chinese nation, and have a stronger sense of shared future, thus laying solid foundations for peaceful reunification.

In advancing national reunification in the new era, resolute efforts will be made to thwart separatism and external interference.

The Taiwan question is an internal affair that involves China's core interests and the Chinese people's national sentiments. No external interference will be tolerated.

"We are ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form," says the white paper.

Once peaceful reunification is achieved under "one country, two systems," it will lay new ground for China to make further progress and achieve national rejuvenation. At the same time, it will create huge opportunities for social and economic development in Taiwan.

The reunification of China will not impair the legitimate interests of any other country, including any economic interests they might have in Taiwan. On the contrary, reunification will boost development opportunities for all countries.

Peaceful cross-Straits reunification is of benefit not only to the Chinese nation, but to all peoples and the international community as a whole.

