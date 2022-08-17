Commentary: Diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists must be punished according to law

Xinhua) 11:19, August 17, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday announced that seven people, including Bi-khim Hsiao, had been added to a list of "Taiwan independence" diehard elements that already included Su Tseng-chang, You Si-kun and Jaushieh Joseph Wu. Those listed will be handed punishments and held accountable for life according to law.

These diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists have long been plotting to divide the country, and their behaviors were highly inappropriate during the recent visit by Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, to China's Taiwan region. They have only themselves to blame for receiving punishments.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan was a political farce and a dangerous, malicious provocation. The listed "Taiwan independence" separatists took turns to curry favor with the U.S. side both before and during Pelosi's visit, both on and off the stage. Some operated secretly, some clamored for publicity, and some stood around Pelosi to cooperate with the performance. Their sinister intention to rely on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence" and their attempt to solicit foreign support have been thoroughly exposed.

Bi-khim Hsiao, the so-called "representative" of the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in the United States, has made many misdeeds in manipulating U.S.-Taiwan collusion. She has frequently promoted "Taiwan independence," pushed for the purchase of arms from the United States, and encouraged the United States to draft negative bills concerning Taiwan. And she worked even harder to promote Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

Koo Li-hsiung and Tsai Chi-chang, both named on the list, directly participated in Pelosi's performance. Koo had traveled to the United States many times for military procurement and to further U.S.-Taiwan collusion. Tsai and others, cooperating with the tune of the United States, mislabeled the just actions of the mainland to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity as "military threats," and repackaged the separatist plot to seek "Taiwan independence" as "sticking to democracy."

These diehard "Taiwan independence" elements are deliberately making enemies of the country and nation. They are willingly becoming the pawns of external anti-China forces, openly provoking China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and seriously undermining the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

The listed "Taiwan independence" forces are a national disgrace, and a harsh crackdown on them is fully justified, legitimate and necessary. The mainland has recently taken a series of resolute and forceful countermeasures targeting the "Taiwan independence" separatists, as well as their separatist activities and the interference of external forces.

The countermeasures include the expansion of the list of diehard "Taiwan independence" elements, imposing sanctions on affiliated institutions, and criminally detaining and reviewing those suspected of engaging in separatist activities or endangering national security. These actions highlight the justice of the Chinese nation, reflect the dignity of the law, and are in line with the wishes of the people.

No one can escape from the law. Those who forget their ancestors, betray the Chinese nation, or harm the interests of their compatriots will be judged by history and severely punished according to national laws. The diehard "Taiwan independence" elements who deliberately challenge the law will only hasten their own downfall.

