Relying on U.S. to seek "Taiwan independence" a dead end

Xinhua) 09:54, August 18, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi recently visited China's Taiwan region. Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities tried their best to curry favor with the U.S. side, and refused to repent even after the mainland took a series of resolute and forceful countermeasures.

In order to safeguard the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and the interests of the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and to resolutely punish "Taiwan independence" diehard elements, the Chinese mainland on Tuesday announced sanctions against several individuals on a list of "Taiwan independence" diehards, deciding to impose punitive measures against them.

This demonstrates that the mainland will never tolerate any kind of activity to split the country, will never allow any external force to interfere in its national reunification, and will leave no room for separatist activities in any form.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a farce of U.S.-Taiwan collusion. It is clear to the world that it is the DPP authorities and external forces who seek to instigate cross-Strait confrontations, disrupt peace and stability across the Strait, and damage the interests of the Taiwan people.

Since the DPP took office, it has refused to recognize the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and openly spread all kinds of fallacies of "Taiwan independence."

The DPP authorities have a notorious record of relying on the United States to seek "Taiwan independence." They have betrayed national interests and the immediate interests of people in Taiwan, and turned to external anti-China forces to make provocations aiming at "Taiwan independence," not only nailing themselves to the pillar of historical shame, but also pushing Taiwan step by step into a dangerous situation.

Pelosi's visit to Taiwan is a malicious political provocation and a deviation from the political commitments made by the United States.

Pelosi has long been distorting the truth on issues concerning China and sought to make political capital through anti-China efforts. She talks about "democracy" and "human rights," but all she cares about is her selfish agenda and business.

The DPP authorities' reliance on external forces to split the country is a complete miscalculation. The U.S. politicians have manipulated issues concerning Taiwan only to benefit the United States. It is the well-being of people in Taiwan that has been sacrificed.

Action is the most powerful language. The punishments handed to "Taiwan independence" diehards will surely strike and deter the "Taiwan independence" forces and their activities in a powerful way, demonstrating the strong resolve, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

As pointed out in the white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," Taiwan belongs to all the Chinese people, including the 23 million Taiwan compatriots. The Chinese people are firm in their resolve and have a deep commitment to safeguarding China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation, and this resolve and commitment will frustrate any attempt to divide the country.

Taiwan's future and the security and well-being of Taiwan compatriots lie in the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and China's national reunification, not empty promises from external forces.

China's reunification is a historical trend. The DPP authorities' attempt to "rely on the United States to seek independence" goes against the tide of history, and leads to nowhere but a dead end.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)