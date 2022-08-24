Commentary: U.S.-Taiwan collusion illegitimate, unjustifiable

Xinhua) 08:57, August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Following the visit to China's Taiwan region by Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, the United States and Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have been colluding with each other to keep making false statements and confusing right from wrong, in total disregard of the facts.

They are seeking excuses for their serious provocations, and they attempt to shift the blame for changing the status quo of the Taiwan Strait and creating tensions across the Strait.

No matter how hard the U.S. and the DPP authorities have tried, they just can't whitewash their acts of undermining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait as well as the interests of the people on the Taiwan island. Their collusion is illegitimate and unjustifiable.

The visit that Pelosi made to China's Taiwan region, disregarding China's firm opposition and repeated representations, was emboldened by the U.S. government. It seriously interfered in China's internal affairs, seriously violated the political commitments made by the U.S. and seriously jeopardized peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

It is only natural for China to firmly respond to the move in a legitimate and justifiable manner, sending a warning to troublemakers, and punishing secessionist forces seeking "Taiwan independence." The U.S. and DPP authorities falsely accused the Chinese mainland of "provocations" and "trying to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait by force," which is nothing short of a thief crying "stop thief."

Taiwan is an inalienable part of China since ancient times. The one-China principle has a sufficient historical and legal basis.

In 1945, the Chinese people won the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. Taiwan was thus recovered and returned to the motherland. The Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and other international legal documents have clearly and unequivocally confirmed China's sovereignty over Taiwan.

In 1949, the Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was established, replacing the Republic of China government as the sole legal government representing the whole of China. It is logical for the government of the PRC to exercise sovereignty over China, which naturally includes Taiwan.

In 1971, the United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 2758, restoring all rights of the PRC in the UN and recognizing the representatives of the Government of the PRC as the only legitimate representatives of China to the UN. This resolution settled once and for all the political, legal and procedural issues of China's representation in the UN, and it covered the whole country, which includes Taiwan. Historical facts and the law clearly show that Taiwan has no status under international law other than being a part of China.

The collusion between the U.S. and the DPP authorities in their attempt to change the nature of relations across the Taiwan Strait is totally unjustifiable.

The one-China principle concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. To challenge the principle is to challenge the post-war international order, the consensus of the international community, and the basic principles of international law and basic norms governing international relations.

No secessionist acts, or external forces' interference in the reunification process of the motherland will be tolerated. China will never leave any room for "Taiwan independence" secessionist activities in any form.

