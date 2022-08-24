Spokesperson deplores Japanese politicians' Taiwan visits

August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday voiced resolute opposition to certain Japanese politicians and lawmakers' visits to China's Taiwan region, saying the moves are for their selfish political gains.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media query regarding the visit to Taiwan by Keiji Furuya, a lawmaker of Japan.

Ma urged these people of the Japanese side to draw lessons from the history, and fully recognize the sensitivity of the Taiwan question and the fact that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is part of China.

They should abide by the one-China principle and the spirit of the four China-Japan political documents with concrete actions, and be cautious about their words and deeds over issues related to Taiwan, Ma added.

He warned the Democratic Progressive Party authorities in Taiwan that collusion with external forces to seek "Taiwan independence" is doomed to failure.

