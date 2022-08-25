Home>>
Book on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening armed forces published
(Xinhua) 08:10, August 25, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- A book illustrating Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the armed forces has been jointly published by the People's Liberation Army Publishing House and the People's Publishing House.
The book, which illustrates the thinking in Q&A form, consists of 63 questions on 16 topics.
It provides readers with a panoramic and systemic view of the significance, scientific system, rich connotations and practical requirements of the thinking.
