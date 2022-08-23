Home>>
Xi extends sympathy to Japanese PM over COVID-19 infection
(Xinhua) 08:16, August 23, 2022
BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida over the latter's COVID-19 infection.
In his message, Xi said that upon learning of Kishida's infection with the coronavirus, he would like to extend his sincere sympathy to the prime minister, and wish him a speedy recovery.
Noting that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan diplomatic relations, Xi said he would like to work with Kishida to promote the building of China-Japan relations that meet the needs of the new era.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message to Kishida to express his sympathy on the same day.
