Xi's Stories: Ecological restoration boosts people's sense of gain

August 22, 2022

Meng Lijie is a primary school teacher in Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, living in a neighborhood near the Xiaoling River. Every morning and evening, her family strolls along the river. The tree-lined street gives welcome shade, with the grass shining green. Amenities including public fitness trails, water parks, and sports venues are all available.

An ariel view of the Xiaoling River in Jinzhou.(Photo: CCTV)

The Xiaoling River feeds into Jinzhou. The sewers were so dirty, messy, and stinking in the past that local residents avoided opening their windows in summer. In winter, rivers ran dry, which made the wind raise clouds of dust.

Since 2014, Jinzhou authorities have been taking comprehensive measures to improve the environment along the Xiaoling River and the Nyu'er River. A green belt stretching over 10 kilometers has been built along the riverbank, creating a ribbon-shaped fitness and recreation park at the riverside.

On the afternoon of August 16, President Xi Jinping visited Donghu Forest Park in Jinzhou to inspect the ecological restoration efforts. Appreciating the beautiful scenery at the Xiaoling River, Xi noted that ecological conservation can significantly boost people's sense of progress and impress them.

President Xi Jinping chats with citizens while visiting a park in Jinzhou, Liaoning Province, on August 16. (Photo: Xinhua)

He also mentioned that restoration efforts have also greatly enhanced the ecologies of the Grand Canal in Beijing, the Suzhou River in Shanghai, and the Haihe River in Tianjin. "People welcome this," he said, adding, "More recreational parks should be built for local people, thus creating a happy life for all."

