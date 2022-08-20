Xi extends congratulations to World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference

Xinhua) 09:18, August 20, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday sent a congratulatory letter to the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference.

In his letter, Xi pointed out that vocational education is closely linked with economic and social development, and has great significance for promoting employment and entrepreneurship, boosting economic and social development, and improving people's well-being.

China, he said, actively pushes forward the high-quality development of vocational education, and supports exchanges and cooperation in vocational education with other countries.

The Chinese side stands ready to work with other countries in the world to strengthen mutual learning, joint contribution and shared benefits, join hands to implement the Global Development Initiative, and contribute to accelerating the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xi added.

With the theme of "Vocational and Technical Education Development in the Post-pandemic Era -- New Changes, New Ways and New Skills," the conference, co-hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Education and the Tianjin municipal government, opened on Friday in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)