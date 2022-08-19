Xi Focus: Xi stresses revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua) 08:16, August 19, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to citizens while visiting a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

* No political consideration is more important than the people, Xi said.

* We will never allow our socialist country to change its nature. Nor will the people, said Xi.

* Xi called for immediate efforts to promote self-reliance in science and technology and a greater boost to secure the country's grip on core technologies in key fields and equipment manufacturing.

SHENYANG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed greater sense of responsibility and endeavors in the revitalization of China's northeast region in the new era.

During his inspection tour in Liaoning Province from Tuesday to Wednesday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for breaking new ground in the revitalization and development of the northeastern province.

Xi called for coordinating the COVID-19 response with economic and social development, balancing development and security imperatives, fully and faithfully implementing the new development philosophy, and firmly promoting high-quality development.

Efforts should be made to promote common prosperity for all, advance the modernization of China's system and capacity for governance, and deepen the Party's full and rigorous self-governance, to set the stage for the 20th National Congress of the CPC, said Xi.

During the inspection, Xi went to the cities of Jinzhou and Shenyang, where he visited several places, including a revolutionary memorial, a river and lake management project, an enterprise, and a community.

On Tuesday afternoon, Xi first visited the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou City. Xi pointed out that the victory of the Liaoshen Campaign during the War of Liberation more than 70 years ago was achieved thanks to the full support of the people in the northeast, so were the victories of the Huaihai Campaign and the Crossing-the-Yangtze Campaign, both of which occurred during the War of Liberation.

Highlighting that no political consideration is more important than the people, Xi said that so long as the Party maintains its ties with the people, breathes the same air as the people, shares the same destiny, and stays connected to them, it can obtain the power to triumph over any difficulty.

Xi met with veteran soldiers and comrades, and representatives of families and relatives of revolutionary martyrs.

Xi noted that people in northeast China sacrificed a great deal for the success of the Liaoshen Campaign and the liberation of northeast China, and made massive contributions to the development of New China and the victory in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. Xi said this would never be forgotten by the Party and the Chinese people.

We will never allow our socialist country to change its nature. Nor will the people, said Xi.

Xi told Party committees and governments at all levels to care about veteran soldiers and comrades, and families and relatives of revolutionary martyrs.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Later, Xi went to a forest park in Jinzhou to inspect local work on ecological restoration.

The concept of green development should be applied to ecological conservation, environmental improvement, production and manufacturing, the development of cities, the people's lives, and other aspects to expedite the building of a beautiful China, Xi noted.

Xi was briefed on the flood control efforts of the province, where heavy rainfalls in the summer wreaked havoc on farmland and people's property and nearly 200,000 people were relocated. Noting that August remains a key month for the North to prevent floods, Xi asked Party committees and governments at all levels to continue putting people and their lives above anything else.

Efforts should be made to strengthen flood monitoring, ferret out risks and vulnerabilities, and take meticulous and tangible measures in flood control and relief, said Xi, adding that appropriate arrangements should be made for those affected by floods to ensure their safety.

Authorities must devise proper plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction to help people restore their production and lives as soon as possible, he said.

Xi called for efforts to boost the capabilities of preventing and fending off floods and geological disasters, as well as emergency rescue and disaster relief capabilities.

Noting parts of the country are experiencing severe droughts, Xi also urged solid drought relief efforts.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, communicates with citizens while visiting a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

At a square in Jinzhou, Xi told residents that the Chinese-style modernization features common prosperity for all, not just a few. It is also marked by balanced development of material and cultural-ethical progress.

The CPC Central Committee has attached great importance to the revitalization of the country's northeast region, Xi said. "We have full confidence in and expectation for the comprehensive revitalization of the northeast in the new era."

When visiting the Siasun Robot and Automation Co., Ltd. in the provincial capital of Shenyang on Wednesday, Xi expressed affirmation for the progress made by the company in independent innovation and industrialized development.

He stressed that the CPC Central Committee had placed extra importance on independent innovation, which will facilitate the change of China from an economy of quantity to an economy of quality and a manufacturer of quality.

At a time when economic globalization is battling headwinds and protectionism is rising, we should continue opening up to the world and strive for economic development, Xi said.

He highlighted the efforts to create a new pattern of development that is focused on the domestic economy but features a positive interplay between domestic and international economic flows.

Xi called for immediate efforts to promote self-reliance in science and technology and a greater boost to secure the country's grip on core technologies in key fields and equipment manufacturing.

Xi then visited Mudan Community in Huanggu District. The community, built in the 1980s and home to over 3,000 households, has become a model of primary-level governance after undergoing amenity renovation and service improvement in recent years.

Xi underscored the improvement of the living environment of old residential communities to meet residents' daily needs and ensure safety.

He also emphasized enhancing community services and developing elderly care programs and relevant industries.

While stressing minors' healthy growth, Xi called on communities to carry out more off-campus activities for public benefits.

More efforts should be made so that the people feel the CPC serves the people wholeheartedly and is always with the people, Xi said.

On Wednesday morning, Xi met with military officers above senior colonel level and major commanders of regiments in Shenyang and took a group photo with them.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)