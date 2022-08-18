Xi inspects northeastern Chinese city of Shenyang
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, inspects the city of Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province on Aug 17, 2022. [Photo/Xinhua]
SHENYANG -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Wednesday inspected the city of Shenyang, Northeast China's Liaoning province.
Xi visited the Siasun Robot and Automation Co Ltd and a community in Huanggu district, to learn about the local efforts in promoting scientific and technological innovation in enterprises, and strengthening grassroots Party building and community services.
Photos
