Xi inspects northeastern Chinese city of Jinzhou

Xinhua) 11:20, August 17, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

SHENYANG, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Xi visited the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial and a forest park in Jinzhou, looking back into the history of the liberation of northeast China and the Liaoshen Campaign, one of the major campaigns during the War of Liberation more than seven decades ago.

He was also briefed about the province's efforts of flood control and ecological restoration and conservation, and made instructions on how to improve flood control work and sharpen the capacity to prevent natural disasters.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, communicates with citizens while visiting a forest park in Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Aug. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

