Full text of Xi Jinping's letter to grassroots heroes

Xinhua) 08:32, August 15, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The following is the full text of Xi Jinping's reply to a letter from two grassroots heroes working at the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area in east China's Anhui Province.

Comrades Li Peisheng, Hu Xiaochun:

Greetings! I have received your letter. Over the years, you have been working to keep Huangshan Mountain clean and beautiful, and tending the millenary Guest-Greeting Pine with care and love day after day, fully demonstrating the spirit of dedication and professional ethics.

What is notable about "Good Samaritans of China" is that ordinary workers at grassroots have made extraordinary achievements in ordinary work. I hope that you will continue to set an example as role models to project positive energy, inspire people around you to do their bit for the good of society and promote the core socialist values. You should inspire those around you to be good citizens, good workers and good family members, and contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping

August 13, 2022

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Du Mingming)