Xi on new model for human advancement

(People's Daily App) 11:27, August 03, 2022

President Xi Jinping proposed the "new model for human advancement" for the first time in a speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

The Party has led the people in pioneering a uniquely Chinese path to modernization, creating a new model for human advancement and expanding the channels for developing countries to achieve modernization, according to the Communique of the sixth plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Committee in November 2021.

(Produced by Cheng Ming, Xie Runjia and Di Jingyuan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)