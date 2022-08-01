Home>>
Xi's bond with soldiers
(People's Daily App) 14:45, August 01, 2022
President Xi Jinping shows a deep bond with soldiers and cares about their daily lives. During his inspections, he talks with them, learns about their accommodations, eats with them, tells them his expectations and encourages them. Let's review these warm moments.
(Produced by Chen Xiangru, Xie Runjia and Di Jingyuan)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
