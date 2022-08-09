Home>>
Xi on national sovereignty
(People's Daily App) 09:34, August 09, 2022
President Xi Jinping delivered a speech at a grand gathering that commemorated the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea in Beijing on October 23, 2020.
"China will never allow its national sovereignty, security and development interests to be undermined," Xi noted.
(Produced by Zhu Yaze and Cheng Ming)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
