Xi extends condolences to Egyptian president over massive church fire

Xinhua) 08:05, August 17, 2022

Photo taken on Aug. 14, 2022 shows the fire site at a Coptic church in Giza Province, Egypt. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi over a massive church fire in the country.

In his message, Xi said he was shocked to learn of the church fire, which caused heavy casualties.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in his own name, Xi expressed deep condolences for those killed in the fire and sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured, and wished the injured a quick recovery.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)