Xi encourages "Good Samaritans of China" to project positive energy for the good of society

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Saturday replied to a letter from Li Peisheng and Hu Xiaochun, two "Good Samaritans of China" working at the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area in east China's Anhui Province, expressing the hope that they shall continue to play their role as role models.

"Over the years, you have been working to keep Huangshan Mountain clean and beautiful, and tending the millenary Guest-Greeting Pine with care and love day after day, fully demonstrating the spirit of dedication and professional ethics," read the letter by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

Xi emphasized what is notable about "Good Samaritans of China" is that these ordinary workers at grassroots have made extraordinary achievements in ordinary work. He expressed the hope that they would continue to set an example as role models to project positive energy, inspire people around them to do their bit for the good of society and promote the core socialist values. Xi also hoped that they would inspire those around them to be good citizens, good workers and good family members, and contribute to the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Since 2008, the General Office of the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress has organized the recommendation of grassroots heroes as "Good Samaritans of China" online. It has since awarded 150 groups of 16,228 "Good Samaritans of China". Li Peisheng, a sanitation worker at the Huangshan Mountain Scenic Area, and Hu Xiaochun, who tends the Guest-Greeting Pine, made it to the list in 2012 and 2021 respectively for their longtime and dedicated efforts in their work. Recently Li and Hu wrote a letter to Xi to report on their work and share their thoughts. In the letter they expressed their resolve to do their bit for preserving the beauty of Huangshan Mountain and building a beautiful China.

