Xi's article on new development philosophy to be published

Xinhua) 16:19, August 15, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by President Xi Jinping on applying the new development philosophy will be published on Tuesday.

The article by Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Hongyu)