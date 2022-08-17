Xi expresses full confidence in revitalization of China's northeast region

Xinhua) 11:21, August 17, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has expressed full confidence in the revitalization of China's northeast region.

Xi made the remarks when inspecting the city of Jinzhou, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Tuesday.

Xi said that Chinese-style modernization is modernization featuring common prosperity and happiness for all, not just a few.

He called for continued efforts to carry out the northeast revitalization strategy, accelerate industrial restructuring, and meet the requirements of reform and development in the new era.

"We have full confidence in the revitalization of the northeast region," Xi said.

