Xi talks about spirit of Jiao Yulu

(People's Daily App) 13:05, August 17, 2022

Tuesday marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of Jiao Yulu, a late model official who devoted all his energies to fighting economic disparities after joining the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 1946.

President Xi Jinping has hailed Jiao as a responsible model official who cared for the people. "For decades, Jiao's story and his image have been on my mind," Xi said.

