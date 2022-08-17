Xi stresses safety of people's lives in flood control
SHENYANG, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday demanded local authorities of northeast China's Liaoning Province ensure the safety of people's lives in flood control.
During his inspection of comprehensive environmental improvement work along two rivers in Liaoning's Jinzhou City, Xi was briefed about the province's flood control and relief efforts.
He asked Party committees and governments at all levels to take solid flood control and relief measures, make appropriate arrangements for those affected by floods and ensure their safety.
Authorities must devise proper plans for post-disaster recovery and reconstruction to help people restore their production and life as soon as possible, Xi said.
