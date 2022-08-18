Xi: CPC is always with the people

Xinhua) 13:05, August 18, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said more efforts should be made so that the people feel the CPC serves the people wholeheartedly and is always with the people.

Xi made the remarks when inspecting the city of Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Wednesday.

