Xi stresses revitalization of northeast China

Xinhua) 16:58, August 18, 2022

SHENYANG, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has stressed greater sense of responsibility and endeavors in the revitalization of China's northeast region in the new era.

During his inspection tour in Liaoning Province from Tuesday to Wednesday, Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, called for breaking new ground in the revitalization and development of the northeastern province.

