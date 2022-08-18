Xi's Stories: Xi shows care for revitalization of Northeast China

By Wang Yulin, Dong Siyu (People's Daily App) 11:35, August 18, 2022

President Xi Jinping on Tuesday called for continuous efforts to accelerate industrial restructuring in the country's northeastern region to boost the economic transformation of the former industrial heartland.

"We have full confidence in the revitalization of the northeastern region," Xi said during his visit to the city of Jinzhou in Liaoning Province.

Once a powerhouse, the country's northeast – comprising the three provinces of Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning, is so important to China that Xi has inspected them several times. Here are some stories about Xi and the region.

Food security

In a 5-hectare experimental field on the giant Qixing farm, a major rice-growing area in Heilongjiang Province, unmanned rice planters sow rows of seedlings in the muddy ground.

These machines are highly automated. Lu Xiangdao, a farmer, was controlling the machines with a mobile phone.

Lu's grandfather started farming in 1959. At that time, seeding machines could only be pulled using human or animal power, which was very labor intensive.

In recent years, agricultural machinery technology has developed rapidly. "For example, my grandfather could spray pesticide only 0.6 hectares a day. My father could do over 13 hectares a day. But with drones, I can do 100 hectares a day," Lu said.

Agricultural machinery at Qixing farm, Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (People's Daily)

On September 25, 2018, during an inspection of Qixing farm, Xi was amazed when seeing the great changes in Beidahuang , the Great Northern Wilderness. He held a bowl of rice and said, "This is Chinese food. These are Chinese rice bowls. Chinese people should hold rice bowls firmly in their own hands at all times."

Green development

Next to Nan'gou village in Jilin Province is the Beidahu Ski Resort, a first-tier ski resort in Asia. Villager Yang Baoqing is busy hosting tourists. "When I was a child, heavy snow only brought us worries. We could barely open the doors. But now heavy snow brings us money. We open our doors to tourists and wealth," Yang said.

In the three months of the last snow season, he earned more than 400,000 yuan ($59,000).

Beidahu Ski Resort in Jilin Province. (People's Daily)

During the non-snow season, Beidahu also offers tourists more than 20 mountain experiences such as camping and hiking. Yang says even though he is busy during all seasons he is happy every day.

Joining in a panel discussion during the annual session of the National People's Congress (NPC), on March 9, 2015, Xi asked lawmakers, "Has the snow transformed into silver yet?" As time goes on, the answer is "yes."

Better livelihood

Fushun in Liaoning Province has a 100-year history of coal mining, with detrimental results. There is a 23-square-kilometer area of subsidence, with an impact area of 75 square kilometers. Tang Xiaoya's former residence was located in one of these areas. At that time, the indoor floor of the Tang's house was cracked and uneven. The outer wall was warped.

To ensure the safety of people's lives and properties, the local government built six new communities and relocated 1,800 residents.

Now, Tang's new place is 99 square meters, with two households on one floor. The entire house is well designed. "This is much better than before," Tang chuckled.

On September 28, 2018, Xi visited Donghuayuan, a resettlement community in Fushun, for residents from coal mining areas. Xi learned about the relocation and resettlement connected to the city's subsidence.

Right before he left, Xi told residents, "I'm very much concerned about the transition and development of resource-exhausted cities. I wonder how the economy of these cities grows and how the people live. I made a dedicated trip to check it out this time. In the transition and development of resource-exhausted cities, first of all we need to solve problems concerning people's livelihood and help those living in difficulties. We need to make the lives of the common people better and better."

President Xi Jinping visits Donghuayuan, a resettlement community for residents from a coal-mining area in Fushun, Liaoning Province, on September 28, 2018. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)