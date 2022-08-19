Home>>
Xi stresses independent innovation in Shenyang
(People's Daily App) 11:01, August 19, 2022
President Xi Jinping on Wednesday inspected the city of Shenyang in Liaoning Province to learn about efforts to promote scientific and technological innovation at enterprises.
During his address to workers at the Siasun Robot and Automation Co, Xi stressed independent innovation.
